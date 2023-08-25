Northbound 169 to close at I-244 Friday night

As work continues on a new ramp from Highway 169 to I-244 in Tulsa, part of the highway will again be closed for a short time.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, northbound Highway 169 will be closed at the I-244 interchange from 8pm Friday to 10am Saturday.

Such closures have been necessary in recent weeks to allow crews to install new beams over 169. Those beams are the structural framework for what will be a new ramp from northbound Highway 169 to westbound I-244.

ODOT said the project is expected to be completed in spring 2024.