NSU launches $39.3 million optometry facility

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Northeastern State University launched a new $39.3 million optometry facility on Tuesday.

The 78,000-square-foot NSU Oklahoma College of Optometry (NSUOCO) facility will provide space and cutting-edge equipment for enhanced vision care access to the underserved, along with expanded clinical and continuing education for students and optometry professionals.

“At Northeastern we are grateful to our deeply valued community, state and tribal partners and donors whose generosity made the reality of this milestone possible,” said NSU President Rodney Hanley. “This facility will expand the vital vision care services for the communities we serve in addition to providing unrivaled training to the next generation of optometry professionals. We look forward to gathering together with members of the community to celebrate this new home for NSUOCO.”

NSU said the three-story project broke ground exactly two years before its opening.

Dr. Nate Lighthizer, Dean of the College of Optometry, said the process began in June 2016 when senior staff and faculty from NSUOCO visited other colleges of optometry. During their visits, they picked up ideas that would contribute to a community-enhancing vision to further advance eye care education and services.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Lighthizer. “We made those visits to see what their buildings were like and what they had designed, so we’re nine years in this process. It’s been a long road and a fun journey that culminates with the ribbon cutting. The general feeling in the college is excitement.”

NSUOCO has attracted optometry educators and professionals from as far as Perth, Australia. Lighthizer said the facility is a physical representation of the caliber of work produced by NSUOCO educators and students.

“We want to serve all of the citizens of northeast Oklahoma. We plan to have more clinics, including having the first-ever refractive surgery clinic in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. The new equipment, like slit lamps, a surgical microscope and diagnostic imaging, further enhances our understanding and care of patients,” said Lighthizer.

NSU said the completion of the project was made possible by support from the Oklahoma legislature, the Cherokee Nation, Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma, Cherokee County Commissioners and numerous donors.

Flintco and GH2 Architects were an integral part of the day-to-day project.

The new facility will see its first classes in the fall semester.