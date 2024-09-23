NSU will play football game in Broken Arrow on Saturday

It’s not unusual at all for a football game to be played at Tiger Stadium in Broken Arrow.

But it’s very rare for Northeastern State University to play a game there.

In fact, this Saturday, for the first time in over a century, since 1911, the Northeastern State University football team will play a game in Broken Arrow.

As many people know, the Tahlequah-based college has a satellite campus in BA, and the city thought it would be fun to give local students and alumni in the Broken Arrow and Tulsa metro area a chance to cheer on the RiverHawks right there in Broken Arrow.

NSU will take on Missouri Southern at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 28th, at Broken Arrow High School’s Tiger Stadium.

Completing the full college game day experience, they’ll also have a tailgating area set up in Tiger Plaza starting at 11:00 a.m.

There are more perks available for fans too.

NSU says that high school students from Broken Arrow and the greater Tulsa metro will receive free admission by presenting their student ID or wearing their school football jersey.

Also, people attending the game will have a chance to win a vehicle as part of a halftime promotion, sponsored by a local dealership.

Also, two high school seniors will have the opportunity to win a tuition waiver for six credit hours for the Fall 2025 semester.