NWS confirms EF1 tornado developed 4 miles southwest of Oologah

OOLOGAH, Okla. — The National Weather Service in Tulsa confirmed an EF1 tornado developed near Oologah during the weekend wind storms.

[2:04 pm - 6/18/23] Our survey team has confirmed an EF1 tornado that developed 4 miles SSW of Oologah and lifted ESE of Oologah from this morning's storms. Extensive tree and some structural damage was noted. Additional details will be provided later. #okwx — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) June 18, 2023

NWS said it developed around four miles southwest of Oologah and extensive tree and some structural damage was reported.