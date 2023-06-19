NWS confirms EF1 tornado developed 4 miles southwest of Oologah

By Ben Morgan

OOLOGAH, Okla. — The National Weather Service in Tulsa confirmed an EF1 tornado developed near Oologah during the weekend wind storms.

NWS said it developed around four miles southwest of Oologah and extensive tree and some structural damage was reported.

