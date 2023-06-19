NWS confirms three tornadoes touched down over the weekend

KRMG Severe Storm Damage

By April Hill

Tulsa — Meteorologist In Charge Steve Piltz at the National Weather Service says a lot of people experienced EF-0 or tropical storm type damage.

Piltz says even his home has some structural damage, be he was lucky.

“The real brunt of the storm was experienced coming out of Cushing towards Oilton, Mannford,” said Piltz.

Another area hit hard is in midtown Tulsa with downed trees and power lines.

PSO Spokesperson Wayne Greene now estimates that power might not be restored in midtown until 5pm Saturday.

Piltz says the EF-1 tornadoes were in Oolagah, Chelsea and Strand.

City leaders plan to hold another news conference on Monday to update the public. We will carry that live on 102.3 KRMG Tulsa’s News and Talk.

News Director/Anchor

