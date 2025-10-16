OBN seizes 18,585 plants, 1,785 pounds of processed marijuana from Pawnee illegal grow

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seized 18,585 marijuana plants and 1,785 pounds of processed marijuana while serving a search warrant at an illegal grow in Pawnee.

OBN says its Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) served the warrant at Wyatt’s Green LLC near East 5200 Road and South 34900 Road in Pawnee on Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal activities.

The grow was under investigation for marijuana cultivation without an active OBN registration and committing fraud by using a “straw ownership” scheme.

OBN says 10 people were taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). More arrests are pending as the investigation continues.

The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Pawnee Police Department, Pawnee County Commissioners, Drug Enforcement Administration and ICE assisted OBN.

OBN established MET in 2021 to address criminal organizations setting up operations in Oklahoma.

At the end of 2022, 8,400 farms were operating with an active OBN registration and there are now around 1,960. Agents have seized over 1.9 million illegal marijuana plants, more than 200,000 pounds of processed marijuana and made over 300 arrests.

Citizens can anonymously report criminal drug and human trafficking activity to OBN’s tip-line at 800-522-8031, or by sending OBN a Facebook direct message.