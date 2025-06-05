OCC approves PSO’s acquisition of Green Country Power Plant

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma headquarters (Old Tulsa Central High School) in downtown Tulsa.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) approved the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) the purchase of the Green Country Power Plant. The acquisition will be finalized by July 2025.

The Green Country Power Plant is a 795 MW natural gas-fired generation facility in Jenks. Acquiring this facility will help PSO continue to meet the demands of its customers.

“We recognize the strong leadership from the Oklahoma Corporation Commission and the open and collaborative process that enabled a positive result for our customers,” says Leigh Anne Strahler, President of PSO.”Through this purchase, we are adding energy stability and reliability for the communities we serve.”

The purchase is set to bring many local benefits, such as increased ad valorem tax revenue from the facility that will support Tulsa County schools, public services and job creation.