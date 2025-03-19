ODEM opening Recovery Resource Center in Mannford

A large pile of supplies to be used in case of a natural disaster (hurricane, flood, earthquake, etc.) including: flashlight, backpack, batteries, water bottles, first aid kit, lantern, radio, can opener, mask.

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management is opening a Recovery Resource Center in Mannford on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Creek County Emergency Management and City of Mannford will be at the center offering wildfire recovery resources to those impacted by the wildfires in Mannford, Creek County, Pawnee County and the surrounding areas.

The resource center will be located at the Mannford High School Commons and will be open from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday and Thursday.

The center will be offering resources from the organizations below:

American Red Cross

City of Mannford

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Social Services

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Housing

Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management

Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality

Oklahoma Department of Human Services

Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency

Oklahoma Insurance Department

Service Oklahoma

Oklahoma State Department of Health

Through the above organizations, residents will be able to receive help with social services, SNAP benefits, vital records, insurance claims, water well testing, debris cleanup and more.

Therapy dogs will also be available both days.

Residents are asked to bring proof of address, such as a driver’s license or utility bill, to access these services.