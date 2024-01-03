ODOC searching for inmate who left Boley correctional center

Adrian Sample (Oklahoma Department of Corrections)

By Ben Morgan

BOLEY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said they are searching for an inmate who left a correctional center in Boley.

🚨 Adrian Sample (#596268) unlawfully walked away from John Lilley Correctional Center in Boley at 7:50 pm on Jan. 2....

Posted by Oklahoma Department of Corrections on Tuesday, January 2, 2024

ODOC said 32-year-old Adrian Sample unlawfully walked away from John Lilley Correctional Center in Boley at 7:50 p.m. on Jan. 2.

According to ODOC, Sample is serving a 6-year sentence out of Tulsa County for distributing a controlled dangerous substance.

If you see him or know where he is, you are advised to call 911.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!