ODOT: SH-66 bridge replacement project over Bird Creek near Catoosa started Monday

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the SH-66 bridge replacement project at Bird Creek near Catoosa started on Monday.

The northbound SH-66 steel truss bridge over Bird Creek near Catoosa in Rogers County will be replaced with a modern structure similar to the adjacent southbound bridge, the Oklahoma State Department of Transportation (ODOT) said.

ODOT said starting Monday, the contractor will remove the center barrier wall in the area and traffic will be switched to one lane in each direction over the southbound bridge by Wednesday.

“This configuration will be in place for the duration of the project, which is anticipated to be complete in early 2026, weather permitting,” ODOT said.

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission awarded the more than $7 million contract for this project to OBC Inc. of Edmond in December of last year.

KRMG will monitor traffic flow in the new configuration for the duration of the project, and keep you posted if an alternate route is advisable.