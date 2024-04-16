ODOT urging drivers to stay focused as work zones pop up around state

OWASSO, Okla. — We’re heading into the time of year when there’s more construction on the roads so you need to be aware.

Monday, a cement truck was turned over with four flat tires in the middle of the road blocking traffic and forcing detours in Owasso near 76th Street and 161 East Avenue.

With the number of accidents near work zones, Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials are hoping drivers keep road workers’ safety in mind.

ODOT Spokesperson T.J. Gerlach said this is the season where a lot of work zones are on the streets and that drivers should be on the lookout.

“In the spring and into the summer, those work zones ramp up,” he said. “We get projects starting off and we get projects beginning to be a little active, sometimes it takes part of the winter off as well. So, that’s why it’s this time of year that we do this.”

Oklahoma State Trooper Robbie Argo said he and others have seen drivers breaking those rules.

“Me, along with a lot of other state troopers, we see a lot of work zone interference and infractions and so there’s a lot of inattentive driving in work zones, there’s a lot of speeding and so it’s simple as that,” Argo said.

Gerlach went into detail on what to look out for while on the road.

“The lane that you were in yesterday may not be the same lane you’re in today,” he explained. “Obviously, most work zones have a speed limit reduction. So as you’re approaching it, you should see signs, ‘Speed change ahead,’ or ‘Road work ahead.’ We want people to be aware when they see those signs, that means that there’s workers ahead.”

What can you do as the driver to stay safe while approaching a work zone?

You can put your cell phone away, not tuning the radio or setting up a new destination on your map app.

If you don’t follow these protocols, there are consequences.

Drivers can get fined double if they’re caught speeding through a work zone.

Gerlach said he wants the public to take this week as a reminder to take with you on the road every day.

“The workers that are on these project sights and daily closures, they want to make it home to their families just like we want to make it home to our families every day,” he said.

Gerlach urges you to pay attention to any signs, put away your distractions, and pay attention to anything and everything around you so that you can react if you need to.

To find out if there are any work zones in your area, click here.

To find out any current traffic conditions, click here.