ODOT: Weather-related highway closures across Green Country

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation released an update on weather-related highway closures across Green Country on Wednesday.

ODOT said the following highways, interstates or turnpikes are impacted by high water or storm cleanup as of 1:30 p.m.:

CHEROKEE COUNTY

SH-80 is closed about 3 miles west of Hulbert near the Wildwood area due to flooding.

Cleanup of debris from a rockslide that occurred May 25 on SH-80 south of the Fort Gibson Dam in Cherokee County is ongoing. Crews also will clear the cliff of remaining debris and any other potential hazards. Anyone in the area may hear more falling rocks as this cleanup occurs. Cleanup and repairs in the area should be completed by the end of June, weather permitting.

OSAGE COUNTY

All lanes of north and southbound SH-18 are closed at Salt Creek, north of Fairfax, due to flooding

TULSA COUNTY

All lanes of north and southbound SH-11 are closed between Pine Ave. in Skiatook and 184th St.

All lanes of east and westbound SH-20 are closed between SH-11 and Lewis Ave. due to flooding

Tulsa County announced the following roads are currently closed due to flooding:

176th Street North – Hwy 11 to North Peoria Avenue

North Peoria Avenue at Hwy 20

136th Street North – Hwy 11 to North Hartford Avenue

North Hartford Avenue – 136th Street North to 131st Street North

131st Street North – North Hartford Avenue to North Peoria Avenue

South Memorial Drive – 201st Street South to 211th Street South

ODOT provided the following reminders for drivers during flooding conditions:

Don’t drive around barricades if the roadway is closed.

If you see high water, turn around and do NOT enter.

To check current road conditions in Oklahoma, click here or call 844-4OK-HWYS (844-465-4997). You can also download the Drive Oklahoma mobile app, ODOT said.