OEM provides severe weather updates

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is providing updates on the impact of severe weather in Oklahoma.

As of 11:30 a.m., Monday, the State Emergency Operations Center remains activated. OEM maintains contact with emergency managers across the state and coordinates with different agencies, including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Oklahoma National Guard, the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, and more.

Governor Stitt’s state of emergency has expanded to include more counties impacted by recent storms. The new additions include Blaine, Carter, Cleveland, Canadian, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Custer, Delaware, Garfield, Hughes, Jackson, Johnston, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Love, Mayes, McClain, Murray, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Payne, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Tillman, Wagoner, Washington, Washita, Woods, and Woodward.

The executive order extends temporary suspensions of size and weight limits for oversized vehicles and equipment responding from out of state to help recovery efforts.

Fatalities and injuries remain the same, with 23 storm-related injuries and two deaths in Pryor.

The American Red Cross shelters remain open at Memorial Heights Baptist Church in Claremore and the Colcord Community Center.

The Salvation Army and Oklahoma Baptist Relief are providing meals and snacks for first responders in Claremore.

There are currently about 8,400 power outages. Areas with the highest outages are Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, McCurtain, and Choctaw counties.

The state’s price-gouging law is in effect, which prohibits an increase of more than 10% in the price of goods and services after a declared emergency.

Residents should report damage HERE.

Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief has volunteers in Northeast Oklahoma to help residents with tree debris and other needs. Call 1-844-690-9198 to request assistance or click HERE.

For Claremore residents, a website that lists community-based services is available HERE.