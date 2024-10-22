Official crash report shows Collinsville teen under influence of alcohol at time of fatal crash

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — According to an official report from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, a 16-year-old Collinsville boy killed in a crash back in August was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Authorities said 16-year-old Gage Nunes sped through a stop sign at 136th Street North and Sheridan and hit the Lee family’s SUV.

An official crash report from Service Oklahoma showed that Nunes was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Tricia and Larry Lee and two of their children who were in the SUV are still recovering from their injuries.

You can find a link to their GoFundMe by clicking here.