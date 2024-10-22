Official crash report shows Collinsville teen under influence of alcohol at time of fatal crash

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Man who died while fishing at Verdigris River identified.

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — According to an official report from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, a 16-year-old Collinsville boy killed in a crash back in August was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Authorities said 16-year-old Gage Nunes sped through a stop sign at 136th Street North and Sheridan and hit the Lee family’s SUV.

An official crash report from Service Oklahoma showed that Nunes was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Tricia and Larry Lee and two of their children who were in the SUV are still recovering from their injuries.

You can find a link to their GoFundMe by clicking here.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!