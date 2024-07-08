Officials warn of speeding consequences

Speeding accounts for more than 25 percent of all traffic-related traffic fatalities, nationwide.

The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are reminding motorists that speeding will eventually catch up with you.

“The affects of speeding are deadly,” said OHSO Director Paul Harris. “We are urging drivers to please slow down. The choices you make behind the wheel could help saves lives.”

Young drivers and motorcyclists are especially susceptible to high speeds, and they represent the largest demographic involved in speed-related car crashes.

In 2022, 35 percent of male drivers in the U.S. and 19 percent of female drivers in the 15-20 age group involved in fatal traffic crashes were speeding.

35 percent of all motorcycle riders involved fatal crashes in 2022 were speeding.

Motorcyclists in the 21-24 age group involved in fatality accidents had the highest speeding involvement, at 51 percent.







