OG&E customers to see lower bill charges starting November 1

OG&E customers will see a little relief in their upcoming bills.

The company says that starting November 1, bills will be lower thanks to lower fuel costs to produce electricity which reduces the fuel cost adjustment portion of a customers bill.

OG&E says the average residential bill will be $6.75 lower per month, a 4.8% reduction.

The average small to medium business customer will also see lower costs by $9.27 per month, a 4.7% reduction.

A customers bill includes the cost of fuel used to generate electricity. OG&E says it does not profit from or make money on fuel purchases.

“Our team is dedicated to purchasing fuel at the lowest cost possible, and we employ cost-saving strategies when purchasing fuel to minimize the impact of fuel costs on customers,” the company states. “We also provide payment assistance programs to customers who need help and offer programs to help customers manage their energy bills and usage.”

To learn more about their various payment plans, go here.