OHP asking for help in investigating possible hit and run after finding body of woman near I-44

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking the public for help after discovering a body on the side of the road.

OHP says the body of Toylar Wilson of Oklahoma City was discovered on Tuesday, October 21 at approximately 2:30 p.m. on the side of the roadway west of Kelley Ave. on Interstate 44 eastbound.

Officers believe Wilson was struck by a driver who left the scene.

OHP is seeking any information from potential witnesses on the hit and run and about the last known location of Wilson. They are asked to call the OHP Central Regional Communications Center at 405-425-2323.