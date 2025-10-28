OHP asking for help in investigating possible hit and run after finding body of woman near I-44

Oklahoma Highway Patrol
By Matt Hutson

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking the public for help after discovering a body on the side of the road.

OHP says the body of Toylar Wilson of Oklahoma City was discovered on Tuesday, October 21 at approximately 2:30 p.m. on the side of the roadway west of Kelley Ave. on Interstate 44 eastbound.

Officers believe Wilson was struck by a driver who left the scene.

OHP is seeking any information from potential witnesses on the hit and run and about the last known location of Wilson. They are asked to call the OHP Central Regional Communications Center at 405-425-2323.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!