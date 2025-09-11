OHP says Operation SAFE is about protecting the homeless

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma troopers have been in Tulsa for the last week, clearing homeless encampments from state property as part of Governor Kevin Stitt’s Operation SAFE.

Facing a lot of criticism, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol wants Tulsans to know their mission is not about discriminating against the homeless population, but it’s about keeping the homeless and motorists safe.

Lt. Mark Southall with OHP says many of the fatal auto-pedestrian accidents troopers work involve homeless people living on state property who use the highways and interstates as their travel system to get to and from both day and night.

Lt. Southall says when a homeless person is tragically killed on state highways, it’s troopers who have to notify the person’s family.

OHP says their troopers have been compassionate and patient this week while clearing the camps, allowing people to collect their belongings and take as much time as they need.

Troopers say they are even staying with people’s property, as some of them make multiple trips to move their belongings.

This week, Lt Southall says, “OHP has cleaned 64 camps along interstates and highways in Tulsa. We’ve cleaned out about 308,000 pounds of trash.”

Lt. Southall says OHP has helped hundreds of people move off state property, but only one person has taken the services troopers have offered.

OHP has not made any arrests during the execution of Operation SAFE this week.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says they are passionate about their mission and will continue to monitor homeless encampments on state property and remove them for everyone’s safety.