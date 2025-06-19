OHP working fatal wreck on Will Rogers Turnpike at Vinita exit

By FOX23.com News Staff

UPDATE (12:24 PM) — OHP says the Will Rogers Turnpike eastbound exit ramp to Vinita, mile marker 289 is now open, only US-60 under the Will Rogers Turnpike remains closed.

VINITA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority say Oklahoma Highway Patrol are on the scene of a fatal vehicle wreck where a semi or box truck has come off the overpass on the Will Rogers Turnpike eastbound at the Vinita exit at mile marker 289.

OHP says a portion of the truck is on the Will Rogers Turnpike and another is on US-60 in Vinita. OHP says the vehicle exploded after impact.

OTA says eastbound I-44/Will Rogers Turnpike is narrowed to one lane at US-60 due to the wreck. Crews are currently working the scene to clear the wreck.

