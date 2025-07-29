OHP works 7 fatal crashes, 3 drownings in single weekend

OKLAHOMA — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is urging drivers to stay safe behind the wheel after a tragic weekend.

OHP posted on Facebook they worked seven crashes that claimed nine lives across Oklahoma.

Our news partners at FOX23 spoke with Lieutenant Mark Southall who said your choices behind the wheel impact more than just yourself.

Southall said to watch your speed because speeding reduces reaction time.

He also reminded citizens to never drink and drive, give plenty of space between you and other cars and remember headlights in the fog and rain.

Southall also said to make sure you wear your seatbelt.

“As we saw the fatalities across Oklahoma, we would be remiss not to mention the deadly weekend that we had. In almost 20 years of doing this career, I’ve never seen such a deadly weekend, which is across all parts of Oklahoma,” said Southall.

Southall says distracted driving causes more crashes now more than ever before. He says when you drive, stay focused and stay off your phone.

“In the early ’90s, we didn’t have distracted driving as we do right now but it has increased ten fold to become one of the top reasons for fatality crashes in the state of Oklahoma,” said Southall.

OHP uses #stoptheknock so they do not have to make those devastating notifications to families.

Troopers also responded to three drownings, making the number of fatalities they worked 12.