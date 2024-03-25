Oilton Police Department releases video of officer attempting to arrest homeowner on March 9

OILTON, Okla. — The Oilton Police Department (OPD) released video and information about a police officer attempting to arrest a homeowner after a scuffle.

OPD said on March 9, Sergeant Beers received a phone call that several people who worked for OG&E were soliciting solar panels in city limits.

According to OPD, Beers was told that it was one female and two males driving a car with Michigan plates.

OPD said Beers found the female near West 6th Street and told her they couldn’t solicit without a permit.

According to OPD, the female said she was with two other males who were driving around and gave Beers a description of the vehicle that matched the one Beers was originally told about.

OPD said a short time later, Beers found the vehicle and the two males parked in the driveway of a home on Westwood Avenue.

Beers got of out his patrol vehicle to investigate and talk to the two males, according to OPD.

OPD said while Beers was speaking to the males while they were sitting in their car, the homeowner started “obstructing” Beer’s investigation.

According to OPD, the video shows Beers asking the homeowner to step back several times, as well as the homeowner showing aggression and threatening Beers.

OPD said Beers asked neighbors across the street to help with calming the homeowner to de-escalate the situation before the homeowner was taken into custody, but they refused.

According to OPD, the homeowner made more threats towards Beers. Beers also asked the homeowner to keep his hands out of his pockets, but the homeowner didn’t.

OPD said Beers tried to arrest the homeowner for obstruction and threatening acts of violence, at which point the homeowner resisted and made more threats against Beers.

According to OPD, the homeowner was asked to turn around and put his hands behind his back, but he refused.

OPD said Beers told the homeowner it was a lawful order, but the homeowner still refused.

According to OPD, because the homeowner was threatening Beers and approaching him, Beers was “forced for his own safety and the possible safety of the public to physically take the homeowner into custody.”

OPD said the homeowner continued resisting, trying to hit Beers with a fist and eventually kicking him.

According to OPD, the homeowner was eventually restrained from harming Beers, at which point Beers believed the homeowner may have been having a medical emergency.

OPD said Beers gave medical aid and called for Emergency Medical Services.

OPD also said the video shows Beers trying to console the homeowner and giving him his medication.

According to OPD, the homeowner was later loaded onto a medical bed and “can be seen starring and growling at Sgt. Beers.”

“It is unfortunate that these events had to take place but it is the opinion of this department that Sgt. Beers acted accordingly based on training and officer safety as a full-time State of Oklahoma CLEET Certified Police Officer,” OPD said.