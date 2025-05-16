OK AG Drummond calls on Gov. Stitt to send National Guard troops for immigration enforcement

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond called for Oklahoma National Guard troops to help with federal immigration enforcement.

Drummond called on Governor Kevin Stitt to send troops after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security requested 20,000 troops to help with enforcement.

In a press release, Drummond said Governor Stitt should stand by President Trump’s immigration policy, urging Stitt to “act quickly to send our troops to assist with deportation efforts.”

The AG’s Office will commit resources to fight possible legal challenges to troop deployment, Drummond said.

