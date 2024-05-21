OK Congressmen meet with Turks and Caicos leaders to free Americans being held on ammo charges

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Oklahoma Congressmen met with leaders in Turks and Caicos to negotiate the release of five Americans being held for accidentally bringing ammo onto the islands.

Ryan Watson from Edmond, Oklahoma is among the five detained Americans.

Watson is stuck in Turks and Caicos awaiting trial after he accidentally brought four rounds of ammo onto the islands.

No firearms, weapons or stray bullets are allowed in Turks and Caicos.

Previously, tourists who broke that law were able to pay a fine, but that changed in February when a court required even tourists to potentially face mandatory prison time.

Today, U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin, R-OK, returned from a bipartisan delegation from Congress to meet with Turks and Caicos leaders, including the Governor, Premier, Minister of Tourism and Police Commissioner.

Mullin said, unfortunately, they were not able to make any headway when it comes to the release of the American citizens.

He also said if the Americans are sentenced to prison, the U.S. will “need to consider additional actions to safeguard American citizens.”

“We went in respectful of their sovereignty, and with an open mind looking to find common ground,” Mullin said. “Unfortunately, despite our willingness to work with Turks and Caicos officials to get our constituents home, we were not able to find a path forward today. At this point, well-intentioned American citizens are facing a dozen years in prison all for unknowingly having one or two bullets in their luggage. The unintended consequences of TCI’s law have been at the expense of well-intentioned American tourists, including a grandmother, who had no intention of breaking the law. We will stay at the table through this process until the issue is resolved. With two hearings on the docket this week, I remain hopeful. Should they receive a prison sentence, we will need to consider additional actions to safeguard American citizens.”

U.S. Representative Josh Brecheen, R-OK, said with the large portion U.S. tourism makes of Turks and Caicos’ economy, it would be in their interest to see the Americans freed.

“Our comments to Turks and Caicos officials were diplomatic, but also to the point,” Brecheen said. “I reiterated that with Turks and Caicos’ economy being 65 percent based on tourism, and with 80 percent of that coming from the United States, it is in their interest to ensure justice prevails. We were emphatic that it would be unfathomable for five Americans, including Oklahoma’s own Ryan Watson, to face 12 years in prison for accidentally leaving a handful of shells in their luggage. I shared my position with the Attorney General and the Premier (lead legislative official) that a modification of their law seems to be the only way to reverse the message of fear their actions have instilled in U.S. tourists and that there must be just outcomes with the pending cases. With sentences for the five Americans to be announced in the days ahead, we shall see whether justice prevails. If not, America must respond appropriately, using every economic tool in our toolbox.”

©2024 Cox Media Group