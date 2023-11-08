OK Rep Brecheen introduces anti climate change legislation

Oklahoma Congressman Josh Brecheen

By Glenn Schroeder

Oklahoma Second District Congressman Josh Brecheen has introduced a bill that he contends will combat climate hysteria within the state department.

The Stop Climate Hysteria in Diplomacy Act would ensure that President Biden’s Executive Order 14027, which created the Climate Change Support Office at the State Department, would have no force or effect.

Brecheen said, “President Biden has used the excuse that climate change is an existential threat to create additional bureaucracy inside the State Department. The Climate Change Support Office is nothing more than a pet project for John Kerry to integrate climate change into all aspects of American foreign policy decisions.”

Brecheen insists with this legislation, Congress can eliminate a useless office and prevent the U.S. from prioritizing radical climate policy over national security.

Glenn Schroeder

Glenn Schroeder

Anchor

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!