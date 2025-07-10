OK Senator requests AG’s opinion on OHP jurisdiction

Senator Mark Mann (D-OKC) has requested Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s opinion after it was announced that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) will end services in Oklahoma and Tulsa Counties.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety (DPS) says OHP will reallocate resources starting Nov. 1, leaving local law enforcement to cover interstate highways.

Sen. Mann’s says he is concerned about the impact of shifting those responsibilities to local police and sheriff’s departments.

“Our local police departments are already overburdened and under-resourced. Shifting the responsibility of responding to incidents and accidents on interstate highways to local agencies will only exacerbate the serious challenges they already face,” says Sen. Mann.

State law says that OHP has primary law enforcement authority over traffic-related offenses on the National System of Interstate and Defense Highways, says Mann.

Sen. Mann asked for clarification on three points in his request for opinion:

Based on Title 74 of the Oklahoma Statutes, who holds the responsibility for patrolling and responding to incidents on Oklahoma’s National System of Interstate and Defense Highways?

If it is the responsibility of OHP, does DPS have the authority to cease that enforcement responsibility?

If not, does Article 6, Section 8 of the Oklahoma Constitution compel the governor to require DPS to continue their enforcement responsibilities?

Sen. Mann says a response from AG Drummond would provide clarity to local law enforcement agencies and assist policymakers in addressing the legal, budgetary and public safety implications of this change.

“This represents a major change in public safety for our two most populated counties – that’s why I asked for this opinion. I greatly appreciate Attorney General Drummond’s consideration and look forward to his response," said Sen. Mann.