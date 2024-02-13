Ok Senators reject Israel, Ukraine aid package

Both of Oklahoma’s US senators voted “no” on the $93.5 billion aid package for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan.

Oklahoma Senators James Lankford and Markwayne Mullin were among 29 lawmakers who voted against the aid package.

Lankford insists lawmakers should focus on securing US-Mexico border security: “America must stand with our allies in Ukraine and Israel as they fight against terrorism and aggression, but we should also confront our national security crisis on the US-Mexico border.”

Lankford added, “Months ago, Republicans agreed to work across the aisle to force as many significant changes as possible to our weak asylum laws and put pressure on the Biden Administration to enforce the law. When the moment of decision finally came, the political conversation suddenly shifted to everything must be addressed on the border of nothing be addressed on the border.”

Mullin voted no on the aid bill, complaining enough time wasn’t given to offer changes to the package to improve it.