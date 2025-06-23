OK State Auditor and Inspector releases special audit report for City of McAlester

MCALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd released her special audit report for the City of McAlester on Monday.

After residents submitted a citizen-petition request, Auditor Byrd launched the investigation.

Byrd’s investigation examined eight areas of concern regarding statute compliance and proper administration of public funds.

According to the announcement, the key findings include:

1. Six of 44 Open Record Requests were not fulfilled in a timely manner.

2. The “Share with a Neighbor” program did not have policies, procedures, or guidelines in place for financial transactions.

3. The McAlester Public School District was unable to provide documentation verifying the proper expenditure for $1,036,949.53 worth of McAlester’s sales tax revenue.

“We did not determine that the school district misused any tax money, as we have in other districts,” Auditor Byrd said. “The district simply failed to maintain proper documentation. While that is problematic, it is also fixable by implementing some basic accounting procedures and safeguards. On the spectrum of government mismanagement, these violations are relatively minor.”

This is the 337th audit released by the State Auditor and Inspector this fiscal year, according to the announcement.

The full audit is posted on the Oklahoma State Auditor & Inspector’s official website. To read it, click here.