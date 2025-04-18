OKC National Memorial and Museum 30th anniversary ceremony for OKC bombing moved indoors

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum’s 30th anniversary ceremony in remembrance of the Oklahoma City bombing has been moved indoors due to forecasted weather conditions.

The ceremony will now be held at First Church on the corner of NW 5th Street and North Robinson Avenue. Attendees are asked to enter through the west doors located at the above corner.

Those needing ADA accessibility can enter through the doors on the east side of the church.

The ceremony will be held on Saturday. The church doors will be opened at 7:30 a.m. and the ceremony will start at 8:30 a.m. with the Accapella Federation performing between 8:00 a.m. - 8:25 a.m.

Please note there are no tickets for this event and seating will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Once the ceremony is finished, the Oklahoma Fire Pipes and Drums will lead attendees to the Field of Empty Chairs.