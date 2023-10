Shooter found: Oklahoma City police said a man accused of shooting a Hobby Lobby manager crashed his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. (Oklahoma City Police Department)

A Monday morning standoff in Oklahoma City ends in suicide.

Police say the incident began around 4am, after a man armed with a gun barricaded himself inside a room at the Howard Johnson Express Inn.

Guests at the motel were evacuated and the SWAT team was called to the scene and established a perimeter.

At 8:45 police say the suspect was found dead.

Police believe he took his own life.

The suspect was wanted out of Garfield County after leading police in a pursuit.