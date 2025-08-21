OKC Thunder’s new City Edition uniform highlights Oklahoma’s Native Culture and Community Pride

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Thursday morning the Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled its 2025-2026 City Edition uniform. The team says that the new look is a tribute to the Native and Indigenous cultures that shape Oklahoma’s identity and community spirit.

The team will debut the uniform and an alternate, similarly designed City Edition court at the Paycom Center during its annual Native American Heritage Night game on Wednesday, November 19th against the Sacramento Kings.

Fans will also see the new uniform and court during each Friday home game starting on December 5th. Those nights are designated as City Nights games, and the new uniform and court design will be used.

Some of the elements on the new uniform are similar to features on the Thunder’s 2018-2019 City Edition design.

At the center of the jersey, there are interlocking shapes that form “OKC”. The shapes are meant to symbolize unity and strength, and are inspired by the Oklahoma river that connects the north and south sides of Oklahoma City.

The waistband shows a pattern of expanding squares inspired by ceremonial regalia. A turtle emblem is hidden in the right side-leg of the shorts with arrows that point toward OKC. The turtle represents endurance and unity.

Sunset-toned sashes wrap the shoulder and shorts leg, and 11 geometric stars on the sides of the jersey and shorts are intended to carry forward stories passed through generations.

Fans can get an up close and personal look at the new uniform on display at the First Americans Museum in OKC through September 5th.