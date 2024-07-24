Okla. Congressman Josh Brecheen raises questions about assassination attempt on Trump

WASHINGTON D.C. — FOX23 heard from Oklahoma U.S. Congressman Josh Brecheen on what lawmakers are doing to find answers to the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Brecheen sits on the House Homeland Security Committee and was supposed to question Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, but she resigned.

Before Brecheen testified in front of the committee and questioned law enforcement, he visited the rooftop of where the gunman was.

After testifying, he spoke with FOX23 over Zoom about how being there raised even more questions.

“Had they remained in there, they would’ve immediately seen the incident taking place, that they were on the same line of communication and could’ve taken the asset out,” said Brecheen during the hearing.

On Tuesday morning, Brecheen questioned Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement at a Department of Homeland Security hearing.

The congressman posted a video on social media of him on the roof where the gunman took aim and tried to assassinate Trump.

Butler, PA As you can see, this roof is not a danger! U.S. Secret Service Director Cheatle’s excuse that the agency decided not to guard the roof because it was “sloped” is absurd. She must resign! Posted by Congressman Josh Brecheen on Monday, July 22, 2024

“The far window, according to the building owner, was supposedly where the sniper team was,” said Brecheen. “They had a clear view of sight, that’s why it was behind me in the visual of that shooter. But supposedly they left their station. Why did they leave their station? Why? What happened there,” said Brecheen during the video.

In a Zoom interview, Brecheen said there are now even more questions and even fewer answers as to what happened.

“What I’m not understanding, and I said this as I closed out, if the Secret Service and their ops plan said ‘You all have this area of your perimeter that you’re responsible to’. Were you not empowered to be able to, as an inferior officer in your command, were you not able to get ahold of your command and say ‘We’ve got a problem’. That person in command, let’s say its state police, let’s say its county sheriff, singularly alone was empowered to say ‘Get ahold of the asset, remove whoever is on the stage. Hold, don’t let them go on stage’. That is a glaring omission,” Brecheen said.

Brecheen said the near success of this attempt and failure by the Secret Service has only emboldened foreign enemies.

“We’re talking about a 20-year-old young man who lived with his mom and his dad, who outmaneuvered premiere law enforcement. It’s dangerous for our country. This can’t be allowed to happen. This emboldens people in other countries who would assign someone to take somebody out,” Brecheen said.

Another question brought up by Brecheen was why were there no drones surveying an area around a former president with around 50 white rooftops where the shooter would have been seen clearly.

The Homeland Security Committee plans on continuing these hearings and questioning every law enforcement officer present around the gunman until they have more answers.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas appointed Ronald Rowe Jr. as the new director.

Among other leadership positions he’s held in D.C., Mayorkas said Rowe is a 24-year veteran of the Secret Service and should be confirmed immediately.