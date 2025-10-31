Okla. Democrats call on governor to call for special session to use rainy day funds amid SNAP lapse

Oklahoma Democrats called on Governor Kevin Stitt to call for a special session to approve the use of rainy day funds to help feed the nearly 700,000 Oklahomans about to lose SNAP benefits due to the government shutdown.

“We have seen Republican and Democratic governors across this country tap into their emergency funds to support food banks and other organizations to ensure the citizens in their states do not go hungry. Governor Stitt should do the same thing right here in Oklahoma.” Rep. and House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson said.

Rep. Munson acknowledged the limitations on using rainy day funds pointed out by Governor Stitt during a news conference of his own earlier this week. But, she said it would be worth deploying $11M from state savings to the state’s two largest food banks.

“This is a clear and affordable way for us to help our shared constituents.” Rep. Munson added.

Governor Stitt said he wants to beef up other programs before resorting to rainy day funds because there’s no guarantee the federal government will reimburse the state.