Okla. Rep. McBride requesting U.S. Department of Education to investigate OSDE

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A member of the Oklahoma House sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Education requesting an investigation into the State Department of Education.

Republican State Representative Mark McBride said the OSDE might be misusing billions in federal and state funding.

FOX23 got a copy of that letter and a response from OSDE.

McBride has been one of several Republicans sounding the alarm about the financial happenings of the Oklahoma Board of Education and State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

Earlier this month, he signed a letter calling for an impeachment inquiry into Walters and an investigation into his office.

“It’s time that we take the next step and look at this a little broader, maybe? There is a lot of stuff going on, they just aren’t privy to it,” McBride said.

This week, McBride sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Education.

McBride forwarded FOX23 a copy of the two-page letter where he asked the USDE to open an investigation into the State Department of Education and assist in the state House investigation.

In the letter, McBride writes he has “serious concern with OSDE’s management of the over $2.7b in federal funds along with state funds that is entrusted for the benefit of Oklahoma’s children and families, I am requesting an investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s (USED) Office of Inspector General or the appropriate body into OSDE’s management of federal programs and use of funds.”

The letter cites concerns about funding for Title 1 and funding for individuals with learning disabilities.

FOX23 reached out to both the U.S. and State boards of education.

The USDE said they have not received the letter yet but will notify FOX23 when they do.

The OSDE and office of the state superintendent sent FOX23 the following statement.

“This is just another step in the ongoing effort by Speaker McCall and his lapdog, Mark McBride, to impeach Superintendent Walters and try to clear the path for the 2026 election. McBride is a lame duck and pushes union policies like keeping porn in schools and woke indoctrination in the classroom while opposing parents. Oklahomans are disgusted and continue to back Superintendent Walters.”

