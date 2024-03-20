Okla. Sen. James Lankford to run for Republican Conference Vice Chair

Oklahoma’s senior U.S. Senator James Lankford announced his intentions to run for Vice Chair of the Senate Republican Conference this November.

The position is currently held by West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito.

“The Senate Republican Conference Vice Chair plays a vital role in serving Republican Senators and their staff as they communicate the conservative policy ideas that make our nation stronger. Lankford said. “As Senators, we were elected to do hard things and to solve problems by doing the right thing, the right way. It is my desire to serve our Conference in every way I can as we work together to solve the challenges our nation faces.”

Lankford has represented Oklahoma in the Senate since 2015 and currently serves as Vice Chair of the Ethics Committee, on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and the Finance Committee.

“I will personally ask each of my colleagues for their support in the days ahead and look forward to discussing with them ways we can work together to serve the nation.” Lankford added.

