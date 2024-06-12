Okla. Supreme Court rules against Supt. Walters in Edmond Public Schools library lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Supreme Court sided with Edmond Public Schools (EPS) in their lawsuit against Superintendent Ryan Walters and the State Board of Education.

Last year, Walters proposed a new rule that would punish public school districts for having what he calls pornographic material in their libraries.

EPS fought back, saying Walters had no authority to decide what was on their library shelves.

Walters spoke about the lawsuit earlier this year.

“Edmond Public Schools are fighting to keep porn on the shelves and are challenging our rule to take porn off the shelves, this is unbelievable,” Walters said.

The two books that sparked this whole legal battle are ‘The Glass Castle’ and ‘The Kite Runner’, which discuss instances of sexual assault.

Supporters say books like these show students how people persevere through dark times.

FOX23 also heard from EPS Superintendent Angela Grunewald earlier this year.

“I also just want to make a point that I feel like is going to be heard in the news or social media. We do not have pornography in our libraries. If you hear that, that is not true,” Grunewald said.

On Tuesday, the State Supreme Court unanimously agreed with EPS.

That means the school district, not the state, will have the power to decide what is on library shelves.

They said it is a matter of local control.

EPS released the following statement following the ruling.

“We are grateful for today’s decision from the Oklahoma Supreme Court. We appreciate their willingness to take the case and their decision. Today’s decision protects our locally elected school board’s role in creating policies that determine how library materials are selected and reviewed.”

Walters also released a statement on Tuesday about the court decision.

“Although we are disappointed the Court issued this decision, it was made on very narrow grounds. The Court did not sign on to any of the claims made by the districts that would have affected the State Board of Education’s broad authority over school districts or the Governor’s ability to approve our administrative rules.

My message to Oklahoma parents is clear: we will get porn out of schools. We will not allow a woke mob to dictate what our kids are exposed to. The legislature must act and reign out of control access to pornography in schools that our kids are exposed to.

Ambiguity and indecision are never acceptable. I will be exploring all available tools to act.”

Read the full ruling here.