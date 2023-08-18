Oklahoma AG announces seminars on open meetings, open records

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond (Russell Mills)

By Glenn Schroeder

The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office is collaborating with the Oklahoma Press Association to host seminars on Oklahoma’s Open Meetings and Records laws.

The seminars will take place at 5 locations across the state beginning in September.

Thomas R. Schneider is deputy general counsel to Attorney General Gentner Drummond. “I am excited to meet with Oklahomans across the state and engage with them on two of the most important laws in the Oklahoma statutes, Schneider said. “These laws safeguard and preserve integrity in state and local government.”

The Tulsa seminar will take place October 16 at Tulsa Technology Centers Riverside Campus.

Other seminars will be held in Lawton, Enid, McAlester and Oklahoma City.

