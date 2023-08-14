Oklahoma A.G. Drummond joins coalition of attorney’s general opposed to new EPA rule

Oklahoma’s Attorney General has joined a coalition of 21 states opposing the EPA’s proposed new rule regarding existing coal, natural gas, and oil-fired power plants.

The measure attempts to regulate those plants under the Clear Air Act by imposing more stringent emissions standards.

A press statement from Drummond’s office says the would-be rule ignores last year’s rebuke from the U.S. Supreme Court in West Virginia v. EPA, which warned that the EPA should not use a narrow regulatory provision to force coal-fired power plants into retirement.

“In a flagrant dismissal of the Supreme Court’s ruling in West Virginia v. EPA, the EPA is clearly stacking the deck here to force the closure of power plants,” Attorney General Gentner Drummond said.

“This rule, if allowed to stand, would cut jobs and raise energy costs for American families and businesses. As Attorney General, the people of Oklahoma can count on me to fight against the EPA’s radical climate agenda and protect our oil and gas industry,” Drummond added.







