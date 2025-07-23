Oklahoma Aquarium places in top 10% of attractions in world on Tripadvisor

The Oklahoma Aquarium
By Steve Berg

One of the top attractions in the world, according to users on the travel website Tripadvisor, is right in our own backyard.

The website says the Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks gets a 2025 Tripadvisor Traveler’s Choice Award, after it placed in the top 10-percent worldwide, based on visitor reviews and ratings.

Aquarium officials say they’re honored that their guests gave them that distinction.

The aquarium is home to around 10,000 aquatic animals, including the largest collection of bull sharks in the world.

Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!