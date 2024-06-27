Oklahoma Aquarium temporarily closes after storm knocked out power

JENKS, Okla. — The Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks was closed on Wednesday after the storm knocked out its power.

The aquarium said it needed to close to take care of its animals.

“We had some pretty severe storms this morning that blew through and unfortunately we lost power here at the aquarium. We made a lot of kids very sad because we were supposed to have camp today. We have to obviously close when we lose power,” said Dr. Ann Money, director of development and research at the aquarium.

The animals are safe and the building was running off generator power until the issue was resolved.

Money said there is a lot that goes into dealing with a power outage at an aquarium.

“We have 10,000 animals and of course they are our priority. When we have a power outage, everyone comes together and we start going to different tanks. Our biology team, the first thing they do is they keep checking tanks to make sure the dissolved oxygen is staying up because obviously our animals need that to breathe,” Money said.

The aquarium is expected to reopen on Thursday.