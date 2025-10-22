Oklahoma Army National Guard military police unit deploys overseas to Middle East

MUSTANG, Okla. — A farewell ceremony was held in Mustang on Tuesday for the members of the Oklahoma Army National Guard’s 74th Military Police Detachment, 345th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 90th Troop Command.

Friends, family, and Oklahoma National Guard leaders all came together to support the soldiers being deployed to the Middle East for Operation Spartan Shield, a U.S. military operation in U.S. Central Command’s area of operations.

“I’m so proud of everything you’ve done and for everything you’re about to do,” said Major General Thomas H. Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma. “Stay alert and stay ready. Thank you, soldiers, and thank you to the family members supporting them.”

Operation Spartan Shield is aimed at “building partner capacity” and bettering security in the Middle East.

During the nine-month deployment, nearly 50 soldiers in the 745th will act as law enforcement and conduct routine military police operations.

“You embody the very best of our organization,” said Lt. Colonel Samantha Pearce, commander of the 345th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion. “Your dedication, courage and commitment to serve are what define our unit.”

Additional training will be completed at Fort Bliss in Texas prior to heading overseas. The soldiers are expected to return home in fall 2026.