Oklahoma Attorney General says, “Justice has been served”, after Thursday execution

McALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma executed a man on Thursday for fatally shooting a woman during a home invasion and robbery 20 years ago.

Wendell Grissom, 56, was declared dead by lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester at 10:13 a.m., a prison official told The Associated Press. It was Oklahoma’s first execution of 2025.

Grissom and a co-defendant, Jessie Floyd Johns, were convicted of killing of Amber Matthews, 23, and wounding her friend, Dreu Kopf, at Kopf’s Blaine County residence. Johns was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Prosecutors said Grissom, who had a lengthy criminal record, picked up Johns, who was hitchhiking, and the two men were driving west on Interstate 40 when they decided to commit robberies. They randomly selected Kopf’s home near Watonga, where Matthews was visiting Kopf and her two young children.

Matthews was shot twice in the head and left clinging to life on the floor as Kopf, also shot twice and seriously wounded, managed to flee in Grissom’s truck to get help, prosecutors said. Grissom and Johns also fled, on a stolen four-wheeler, but quickly ran out of gas and were captured after hitching a ride to a cafe in a nearby county.

Authorities found Kopf’s children still inside the home, physically unhurt. Matthews died after being flown by helicopter to an Oklahoma City hospital.

Grissom’s attorneys did not dispute his guilt but argued at a clemency hearing that he suffered from brain damage that was never presented to a jury. The state’s Pardon and Parole Board denied Grissom’s request to recommend clemency.

Grissom’s attorneys told the board he always accepted responsibility and wrote an apology to Matthews' family during his first interview with police.

“He cannot change the past, but he is now and always has been deeply ashamed and remorseful,” said Kristi Christopher, an attorney with the federal public defender’s office.

Kopf told the board that she still carries deep mental and physical scars from the attack, including bullet fragments that remain in her body. She said that in the years since the attack she has called 911 when the doorbell rings unexpectedly or a stranger appears in her neighborhood.

“I lived in a heightened state of fear at all times,” she said tearfully.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said, “Justice has been served for Amber Matthews, her loved ones and the Kopf family. Nearly two decades ago, the individual executed today committed an act of unspeakable violence, taking the life of a young woman who was simply protecting a child. The execution of this sentence affirms our commitment to holding accountable those who commit the most heinous crimes against our citizens. While nothing can bring Amber back, I hope this final chapter brings some measure of peace to those who have waited so long for justice to prevail.”

The lethal injection in December of Kevin Ray Underwood was the 127th execution by the state of Oklahoma since the U.S. reinstated the death penalty in 1976, state prison records show.