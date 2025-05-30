Oklahoma Broadband Office launches OBO Broadband Dashboard

The Oklahoma Broadband Office (OBO) has launched the OBO Broadband Dashboard.
By Matt Hutson

The Oklahoma Broadband Office (OBO) has launched the OBO Broadband Dashboard.

“The grant programs administered by the Broadband Office are funded with taxpayer dollars and Oklahomans should be kept fully informed on how those dollars are being used,” the announcement says.

The dashboard provides data on the progress of broadband expansion, and is embedded on the agency’s website, according to the announcement.

It also allows viewers to follow each project, “beginning with the permitting and engineering phases and ending with service going live for new customers,” the announcement says.

“Information is available by awarded grant program, technology used, project status, and can be viewed by county, congressional, state house and state senate districts,” the announcement says.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!