Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Arrests man for trafficking and exploitation of a minor

Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) says that an investigation by the Bureau’s Human Trafficking Unit lead to the arrest of a man for trafficking and exploitation of a minor. On April 17th of this year, the Bureau recovered a missing juvenile who was the victim of Human Trafficking.

OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward says that investigation uncovered information about additional victims and their suspected trafficker. “Upon reviewing the evidence and conducting interviews, it was determined Derrick Lewis (a.k.a. ‘King’) had direct involvement in not only the commercial sex trafficking of this missing juvenile but other adult victims as well,” said Woodward.

OBN Derrick Lewis

On June 9th, an Oklahoma County warrant for Lewis was obtained by OBN Human Trafficking Agents. The next day, Trafficking Agents were able to locate Lewis at a home in Del City, Oklahoma where he was arrested by OBN and Del City police officers. Lewis is charged with Human Trafficking of a Minor, Human Trafficking, Maintaining a House of Prostitution, and Child Exploitation.

OBN Derrick Lewis

“Information from this investigation indicates there may be other victims of Lewis. We want to let these victims know they don’t have to be afraid to come forward. Victims can remain anonymous, and help is available,” said OBN Director Donnie Anderson.

If you, or someone you know is a victim of Human Trafficking, you can get information, assistance, and access to services by visiting OBN’s “YOU ARE NOT ALONE” web page here.