Oklahoma Caring Vans offering free flu shots throughout October

OKLAHOMA — The Oklahoma Caring Vans are offering free flu shots to children throughout the state in October.

The Oklahoma Caring Foundation said the program’s mobile units are expected to provide nearly 4,000 flu vaccinations to children.

Flu season typically runs from October through April. The foundation said because strains of the flu change each year, the annual flu shot is the best way to avoid complications associated with the virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, children are at greater risk for flu related health issues and commonly require medical care, especially under the age of five. Infants must be 6 months of age to receive the flu vaccine.

The Oklahoma Caring Van Program provides immunizations and other preventative services at no charge to children aged six weeks through 18 years who are uninsured, Medicaid eligible or American Indian. The Caring Vans also provide all immunizations required for enrollment in school or child care.

Immunizations are given on a first come, first served basis. For each child immunized, a parent or guardian must provide current shot records and complete paperwork.

You can find a complete schedule of clinics across Oklahoma by clicking here. For more information on the flu vaccine, click here.