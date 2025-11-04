Oklahoma child sex offender tracked down in New York state

Anthony Lennon
By April Hill

MOORE, Okla. — Anthony Lennon, who police say faked his death and abduction, has been on the run for 13 years.

The Moore Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service in Oklahoma City now say they have the man on Oklahoma’s Ten Most Wanted List in custody.

In March 2012, Anthony Lennon was wanted on multiple counts of possession of child pornography, following a previous 2008 conviction on aggravated child pornography charges.

On the day of his attempted arrest, while employed at the Super 8 Motel in Moore, police say Lennon staged an elaborate and bloody abduction and robbery scene, leaving behind falsified evidence to make it appear he had been abducted.

Police found him last month living under the alias of “Justin Phillips.”

Investigators confirmed his identity through fingerprints.

This case remains active and under investigation.

