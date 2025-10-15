Oklahoma City baby found unresponsive, father arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City father has been arrested after his baby was found unresponsive and later died.

Oklahoma City Police say they discovered the unresponsive baby during a check-the-welfare call on Saturday, October 11th. When they arrived, officers performed CPR on the child before she was transported to a hospital. She later died.

Her father, Isaac Carrillo, was responsible for the baby at the time of the incident. He was arrested and booked for child abuse. That charge will likely be changed to First-Degree Murder.