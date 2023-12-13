Oklahoma City Thunder will get new $900 million arena after voters approve city proposition

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Thunder will have a new arena to play in after voters approved a city proposition on Tuesday.

After city council approved in September, the sales proposition for a $900 million downtown arena for the OKC Thunder went up for a special election.

The results for the Oklahoma County election were over 70% voting yes and around 30% voting no.

The plan would continue a 1% sales tax for six years but would not increase the current sales tax rate.

The goal is to open the new arena for the 2029 season.