Oklahoma City Thunder will get new $900 million arena after voters approve city proposition

Oklahoma City Thunder

By Ben Morgan

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Thunder will have a new arena to play in after voters approved a city proposition on Tuesday.

After city council approved in September, the sales proposition for a $900 million downtown arena for the OKC Thunder went up for a special election.

The results for the Oklahoma County election were over 70% voting yes and around 30% voting no.

The plan would continue a 1% sales tax for six years but would not increase the current sales tax rate.

The goal is to open the new arena for the 2029 season.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!