Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden bear, Will, humanely euthanized

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden announced this morning that Will, the 22-year-old American grizzly bear was humanely euthanized on Wednesday at his den at Big Rivers.

“Will had been living with arthritis for several years, managed with supportive medications and close veterinary care. Two weeks ago, our animal care team observed weakness in his right hind leg. Despite medical intervention, his condition progressed, and by June 20, he experienced significant loss of mobility in both hind legs,” said Dr. Gretchen Cole, OKC Zoo’s Director of Veterinary Services. “Veterinary staff suspected a neurological issue affecting his lower spine and initiated appropriate treatments. Unfortunately, Will’s condition continued to deteriorate. After careful consideration, and with his well-being as our top priority, the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize him.”

The zoo says a postmortem exam confirmed Will was suffering from spinal disc disease, which was compressing his spinal cord and causing progressive weakness.

“These decisions are never easy,” Dr. Cole added, “but the findings affirm that it was the most humane choice for Will.”

Will, along with his brother Wiley, was rescued from the Alaskan wilderness after their mother was killed. They came to the OKC Zoo in 2003 at approximately five months old. Southwest Airlines transported the cubs on a commercial flight from Alaska as part of the Zoo’s Operation Bear Care. The duo’s names were chosen by public contest with thousands of people voting to name them after two of Oklahoma’s most famous sons, Will Rogers and Wiley Post.

“Caretakers will increase Wiley’s behavioral monitoring in the coming weeks to ensure he’s doing well,” said Tyler Boyd, OKC Zoo’s Curator of Carnivores.

When the Zoo’s Oklahoma Trails habitat first opened in 2007, Will and Wiley were among the first animals to be relocated.

The grizzly bear is a North American subspecies of the brown bear and currently protected in the continental United States under the Endangered Species Act. Median life span for male brown bears is 21.9 years old, according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).