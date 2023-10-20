Oklahoma Congressman Kevin Hern running for House Speaker after Jordan loses third vote

The Oklahoma representative said a three-man race for Speaker would create division.

Kevin Hern: The Oklahoma congressman said he has taken his name out of consideration for Speaker of the House. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

By Skyler Cooper

Oklahoma Congressman Kevin Hern announced Friday that he would be running for Speaker of the House after Ohio’s Jim Jordan did not receive enough support in a third vote.

Rep. Hern said in a social media post that he voted to keep Rep. Jordan as the party’s choice for speaker, but he said the conference decided otherwise.

“We must unify and do it fast.” Hern said. “We need a different type of leader who has a proven track record of success, which is why I’m running for Speaker of the House.”


