Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office completes Supt. Ryan Walters TV investigation

The Oklahoma County sheriff said Friday that the investigation into the TV in State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ office is complete.

Sheriff Tommie Johnson said a thorough investigation was done after two board members claimed they saw inappropriate images on the TV in Walters’ office during a board meeting last month. The sheriff said his agency is now turning over its findings to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office.

Because the case isn’t closed, Sheriff Johnson said he can’t discuss the specific findings. He said his office will discuss the case more in-depth when it’s all over.

Earlier this month, Oklahoma House Speaker Kyle Hilbert said the board members saw nude scenes from the 1985 Jackie Chan movie “The Protector.” In his view, Hilbert said no one was at fault for it being displayed because the Samsung Smart TV auto-launched to that channel.